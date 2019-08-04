|
|
Wayne Curtis Johnson
Cincinnati - Wayne C. Johnson, 74, of Cincinnati died July 23, 2019. Born to the late Minnie (Isaacs) and Clifford Johnson, Sr. Survived by his children Lisa, Sara, Ben, and Daniel (Serenity) Johnson; grandchildren Abraham, Joash, Amielle, and Hetta Rae; siblings Clifford, Jr., and Debbie; and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held Fri. Aug 9, 2019 at 6:30pm at New City Presbyterian Church 4400 Floral Avenue (45212). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wayne's name suggested to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation https://donate.bbrfoundation.org. More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019