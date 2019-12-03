Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Landmark Memorial Gardens
1600 Glendale Milford Rd.
Evendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Dennon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Dennon

Add a Memory
Wayne Dennon Obituary
Wayne Dennon

Sharonville - Age 62. Passed away Dec. 3, 2019. Survived by sister; Susan Hedlund; daughter, Christina (Greg) Harman; granddaughter, Braelyn; niece, Shena (Michael) Horvatic; and several great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 from 2-5pm. Graveside service will be on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Landmark Memorial Gardens, 1600 Glendale Milford Rd., Evendale, OH 45215 at 11am. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -