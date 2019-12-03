|
Wayne Dennon
Sharonville - Age 62. Passed away Dec. 3, 2019. Survived by sister; Susan Hedlund; daughter, Christina (Greg) Harman; granddaughter, Braelyn; niece, Shena (Michael) Horvatic; and several great nieces & nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 from 2-5pm. Graveside service will be on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Landmark Memorial Gardens, 1600 Glendale Milford Rd., Evendale, OH 45215 at 11am. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019