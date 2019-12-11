Services
Covington - Wayne Houp, 67, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. He was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Wayne served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was a member of West Covington Boosters Club. Wayne loved going on fishing trips and playing softball with his friends and he was an avid Bengal's fan. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Marian Creekmore Houp of Covington; sons, Tommy Houp of Ludlow, Tony (Luann) Houp of Bromley; sisters, Donna Felts of Ludlow, Sandra Remiraz of Latonia, Jerri Schaffer of Long Beach, CA, Barbara Houp of Latonia; grandchildren, TJ, Chloe and Madeline and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and Ronald Houp; sister, Peggy Stewart and grandchild, Taylor Houp. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside Service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
