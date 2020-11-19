Wayne Jones
Florence - Wayne Alfred Jones, 91, of Florence, KY, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. Wayne served in the Korean War and attended the University of Kentucky, later graduating from Chase with a degree in Business. He worked for numerous branches of the federal government including the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Customs and Small Business Administration. Upon retiring in 1990, Wayne served several organizations and enjoyed attending various events and activities.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lydia Jones; his sister, Joyce Jones; and his brother-in-law, Richard Green.
He is survived by his son, Gabriel (Susan) Jones of Lexington, KY; his step-son, William (Ardith) McComb of Rolla, MO; his sister, Janet Green; and his cousin Robert England. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Jones; and his step-grandchildren, Katie, Chris, and Michael McComb.
Funeral services for Wayne will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions to: Florence Senior Center 7431 US 42 Florence, KY 41042.
Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
