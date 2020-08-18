Wayne Kreis
Beloved husband of Sandra Lee Kreis (nee Brock), loving father of Chris (Anita) Kreis, Tony Kreis, Adam Kreis and the late Jackie Kreis, dear grandfather of Quinton, Maddy and Cameron, brother of Tracy (Rosina) Kreis, Dale Kreis, Christine (Jim) Hart and the late Glenn Kreis Jr., uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Age 76. Visitation will be Sunday, August 23rd at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike from 4PM-7PM. Funeral blessing will be Monday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. ww.vittstermeranderson.com