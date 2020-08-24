Wayne L. Fischer
Symmes Township - Beloved husband of 40 years to Leigh A. (nee Woodward), loving father of Lindsay Fischer, brother of Ken (Darian) Fischer, devoted son of the late Clifford Fischer and Muriel Balz, survived by his special dog Louie. August 19, 2020, age 62. Funeral service will be Saturday August 29th 11AM at Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church 5125 Drake Rd. (45243). All safe social distancing protocol will be observed. Interment will follow immediately following the funeral service in Armstrong Chapel Cemetery. A graduate of Indian Hill High School, graduate of The University of Cincinnati with a degree in chemical engineering and a masters degree from Xavier University in finance. Retired from Process Plus in December of 2018 where he was a Dept. manager of Process Engineering. Hobbies included cycling, particularly trips to Colorado and Gatlinburg, woodworking where he would make furniture for both his wife and daughter. All memorials may be made in the form of a donation for the fight against ALS at http://web.alsa.org/goto/Lindsay_Fischer www.ThomasJustinMemorial.com