Miami Heights - Wayne L. Hague, 100, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene D. Hague, devoted father of Chris Hague, Wayne Allan Hague, Jo Ann Hague Abel, Karen Lentz Mueller & Rick Lentz, loving grandfather & gr. grandfather, beloved son of the late Harry Edward & Mabel Leona (nee Bradley) Hague & dear brother of the late Evelyn Steinmann. Visitation Sat., Feb. 8, 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020