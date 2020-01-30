Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd
Miami Heights, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
4980 Zion Rd
Miami Heights, OH
Miami Heights - Wayne L. Hague, 100, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene D. Hague, devoted father of Chris Hague, Wayne Allan Hague, Jo Ann Hague Abel, Karen Lentz Mueller & Rick Lentz, loving grandfather & gr. grandfather, beloved son of the late Harry Edward & Mabel Leona (nee Bradley) Hague & dear brother of the late Evelyn Steinmann. Visitation Sat., Feb. 8, 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020
