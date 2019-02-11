Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Walz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. "Wally" Walz

Obituary Condolences

Wayne R. "Wally" Walz Obituary
Wayne "Wally" R. Walz

Union - Wayne "Wally" Russell Walz, 61, of Union, passed away on February 9, 2019 at his home in Union, KY. He was a Stationary Engineer with Hilton-Davis Company. Wally is survived by his loving Wife, Debbie (nee Vickers) Walz of Union, KY, Daughter, Jamie (Chris) Duke, Daughter, Jill (Lem) Williams, 6 Grandchildren, Father, Jim Russell, Mother, Judy Russell, Sister, Shelly (Tim) Kelly, Brother, Steve (Tammy) Walz, Sister In Law, Ruth (Joe) Sharp, Brother In Law, John Vickers, Maternal Grandmother, Glenna Dammert. Visitation Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, or 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.