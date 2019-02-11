|
|
Wayne "Wally" R. Walz
Union - Wayne "Wally" Russell Walz, 61, of Union, passed away on February 9, 2019 at his home in Union, KY. He was a Stationary Engineer with Hilton-Davis Company. Wally is survived by his loving Wife, Debbie (nee Vickers) Walz of Union, KY, Daughter, Jamie (Chris) Duke, Daughter, Jill (Lem) Williams, 6 Grandchildren, Father, Jim Russell, Mother, Judy Russell, Sister, Shelly (Tim) Kelly, Brother, Steve (Tammy) Walz, Sister In Law, Ruth (Joe) Sharp, Brother In Law, John Vickers, Maternal Grandmother, Glenna Dammert. Visitation Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, or 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019