Wayne Walz
Dayton - Wayne Robert "Butch" Walz, 74 of Dayton, KY passed away on July 2, 2020. He was a Musician, avid golfer and an outdoorsman. He proudly served our Country while in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Butch is survived by his Daughter, Angie Otto (Matt); Grandchildren, Abby, Jayden & Devin and a Great Grandchild, Kamden. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 12 noon, followed by an Honor Guard Service. To leave an online condolence please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
.