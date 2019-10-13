Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
View Map
Wellman Marie Obituary
Wellman Marie

Union Township - Wellman, Marie Cora (nee Farmer) resident of Amelia 10/12/19 age 89. Devoted wife of 43 years to the late Milton J. Wellman. Loving mother of Shirley (Frank) Stilling, Patricia Runyan and the late Harry James Wellman. Mother- in- law of the late Larry Runyan. Sister of the late Glenn, Ralph, Carl and Harold Farmer. Grandmother of Melissa, Frank, Michelle and great-grandmother of Mike, Grace, Makala and great-great-grandmother of Steven and Wyatt. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends and family Wednesday 10/16/19 6PM until 8PM with service Thursday 11AM at Moore Family Funeral Home 225 Spring St. Batavia (732-2221). Interment Batavia Union Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
