Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Masonic Service
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wells A. Woodley, III

Colerain Twp. - Wells A. Woodley, III. Beloved husband of Anna M. Woodley (nee Daiber). Devoted father of Wells Adam (Cindy) Woodley, Lora (Tipton) Ford, and Patricia (Dennis) Kolb. Cherished grandfather of Andy (Amanda) Ford, Daniel Ford, Jessica Woodley, and Luke Woodley. Loving brother of Diane (Joe) Richardson. Wells passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He served as a Hamilton County Special Deputy Sheriff for 47 years. Past Trustee and Elder at White Oak Presbyterian Church. Member of College Hill-Harry S. Johnson Masonic Lodge #641 for over 50 years (serving as a past Master). Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9th from 5 PM until time of the Masonic Service at 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
