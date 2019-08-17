|
Wendell Morgan
Florence - Wendell Morgan, age 78 from Florence, KY, passed away on August 14th after a long battle with cancer. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a U.S. Marine. Wendell loved his family fiercely and would do anything for them. He enjoyed watching the Reds play and was to be left in peace when the Masters Tournament of golf was on. He was an avid golfer himself. Wendell spent his working years in the soft drink industry, working his way from a driver to a general manager. His strong Catholic faith and his love for family were admirable. He joins his parents, Herbert and Helen; in-laws, Gus and Mary Meyer; brother Ralph Morgan and grandson, Brennen Johnson in Heaven. Wendell's memory lives on in those who survive him; beloved wife of 57 years, Janet; children, Julie (Gregg) Johnson, Mike (Patti) Morgan, David Morgan, Todd (Jen) Morgan, Cindy Morgan, Sally Wisdom; brother, William Morgan; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Wendell will be Sunday, August 18th, at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the next day at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wendell's name to St. Timothy School 10268 US-42 Union, Kentucky 41019. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019