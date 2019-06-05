|
|
Wendy Lee Hespel
- - The world said goodbye to a bright star on May 23, 2019. Wendy (Marvin) Hespel passed from this earth with her husband Jacques by her side after a brief but mighty battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends who always brought her the greatest joy. Wendy was born April 11, 1963. She was an accomplished violinist and played for the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Community Orchestra, and the Nova Vista Symphony in San Jose, California. Wendy graduated from the College of Mount Saint Joseph with a Bachelors Degree in Legal Studies, and was a graduate of Greenhills High School class of 1981. She had a career in legal, real estate, and most recently property management. Wendy was extremely proud of her daughter Corie, and of all the roles she played as wife, sister, daughter, cousin, aunt, and friend, being a good Mom was the most important. Wendy is preceded in death by her father, Mason Marvin. She is survived by her mother Sarajane Marvin, her spouse Jacques Hespel, her daughter Corinne Kirkwood, sisters Susan Marvin, Heidi Martin, Nadine Burke, brothers John and Tim Marvin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Avenue, on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 5, 2019