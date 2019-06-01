Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Whitney Lynne Crank Obituary
Whitney Lynne Crank

Erlanger - Whitney Lynne Crank, 31, of Erlanger, tragically passed away on May 27, 2019 in Hebron, KY. Following completion of her undergraduate studies Whitney received her Masters Degree in Clinical Mental Health from Northern Kentucky University and was a MS, LPCA Licensed Therapist with NorthKey Community Care at Holmes High School where she was beloved by her students and colleagues. Whitney was an active member of 7 Hills Church; a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority; a member of the Teachers softball team at Holmes High School; and Whitney was an avid Colts and Seminoles fan. Whitney is survived by her mother, Shauna Cayze of Bellevue, KY; father, Mark A. (Deborah) Crank I of Deerfield Beach, FL; her brother, Mark Anthony (Yelaina) Crank II of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and niece, Finley Crank; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, grandma, and friends. Visitation Memorial is 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Funeral Ceremony will be held 1:00 pm Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials, in honor of Whitney's light and helping hand, are suggested to the Whitney Lynne Crank Memorial Fund C/O 5th 3rd Bank, 240 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 1, 2019
