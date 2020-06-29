Wilbur "Will" Bernard Harmon
Wilbur "Will" Bernard Harmon passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 80 years old surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born on December 18, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Bernard and Marie Harmon and grew up in North College Hill before raising his family in Anderson Township near his late beloved Uncle Harry and Aunt Flo Morris. Will worked at Kirk & Blum Manufacturing Company right out of high school for 50 years, working his way up to Chief Draftsman. Will's love of sports started at a young age as he and his late beloved brother Ron excelled in a variety of sports while growing up. He believed in the inherent power of sports to help change young people's lives just as it did for him and his brother, so much so that he was an enthusiastic youth sport coach in the Anderson Township area for many years. He coached boys and girls in baseball, softball, soccer and basketball and helped them to enjoy sport during their formative years while making a difference in their lives. His love of sport and coaching was also passed onto his family, including his lifelong support of his beloved Cincinnati Reds. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle as well as one of the best friends one could have. He made life better for all who knew him with his laughter and compassion for others. Will is survived by his one true love, his loving wife of 59 years, Georgia T. (nee Mallery) Harmon; beloved son Wilbur Bill (Lisa Anne) Harmon and daughter Dana (Darnell) Harmon; grandchildren Chelsea and Lexi Harmon; sister-in-law Kathy Meyer; uncle of Ron, Mike, Doug, Tom, David, Renata, Amy, Jenny, Susan and many other nieces and nephews. The family would also like to extend our appreciation to the staff at the Forest Hills Care Center for their loving care of Will and our family for the past 18 months. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 30th from 5-8pm at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home (2050 Beechmont Avenue, Mount Washington OH 45230). A private burial service will take place on July 1st. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Anderson Parks & Recreation (checks payable to Anderson Foundation for Parks & Recreation, c/o Wilbur Harmon, 8249 Clough Pike, Cincinnati OH 45244 or visit their website at www.foundationforparks.org/ to donate online in his name).
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.