Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Montgomery Rd and Drex Ave.
Norwood, OH
Norwood - Beloved husband of the late Julia D. Lack (nee Trotta). Devoted father of Barbara (Harold) Doud, Kathy (Roger) Walker, Michael (Wanda), David (Ruth), Steven (the late Francis) & William (Martha) Lack, and Mary Jo (James) Creedon, also survived by 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, 7 great, great grandchildren, dear brother of Margaret Auer and the late Charles Lack, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Age 94. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, OH 45212 on Tuesday, February 18 from 9-11AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, Montgomery Rd and Drex Ave., Norwood at 11:30AM. Memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
