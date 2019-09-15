|
Wilbur Collins
Cincinnati - Wilbur Laird Collins, age 89, died Sept. 11, 2019. Son of Wilbur T. and Mary Laird Collins, he was raised in Bexley, Ohio and graduated in law and business administration from the Ohio State University, where he was secretary of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was passionate about the Ohio State Marching Band, playing baritone horn and marching in the 1950 Rose Bowl. Wib was admitted to the Ohio bar in 1954, served in the Air Force as a Judge Advocate, completed a GE employee relations training program, and earned his LL.M. at NYU in 1960. He was a labor relations attorney at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister for 38 years, taking pride in resolving employment conflicts and improving workplace safety and health. An Eagle Scout who loved the outdoors, Wib treasured visiting America's national parks and instilled his love of nature in his children. He loved vacationing on Walloon Lake, Sanibel Island, and Hilton Head. As a father, Wilbur imparted a love of learning, adventure, hard work, thrift, fairness, courtesy, and consideration of others. His integrity, generosity, and good company will be sorely missed by his children Jeffrey Collins of NY, Jennifer Collins of NC, Lisa Winick of MA, and Stephen Collins of CO, as well as 13 grandchildren, former wife Marilyn Collins, and longtime companion Thea Townsend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to The Nature Conservancy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
