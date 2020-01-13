Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forestville Baptist Church
1311 Nagel Rd
Anderson Twp, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Forestville Baptist Church
1311 Nagel Rd
Anderson Twp, OH
View Map
Wilbur E. Griefenstine beloved husband of Darlene B. Griefenstine (nee Fisher) devoted father of Danara (Walt) Boehm, Ronald (Sandra), and Barry (Sandra) Griefenstine, brother of the late Ronald and Pauline, also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Died Jan. 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Residence Union Twp. Service at Forestville Baptist Church, 1311 Nagel Rd., Anderson Twp. on Thur. Jan. 16, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 4-7 PM. Memorials to Forestville Baptist Church or the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
