Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Viars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Gene Viars Sr.

Add a Memory
Wilbur Gene Viars Sr. Obituary
Wilbur Gene Viars, Sr.

Harrison - Wilbur Gene Viars Sr. - Beloved Husband of Vivian Viars for 62 years; Devoted Father of Trina (Anthony) Duncan and MSgt. Wilbur (Heather) Viars Jr.; Loving Grandfather of Erik McNally, Lindsey Lyons, Wilbur Gene Viars III, Matthew McNally, Chloe Viars and Connie Viars - Passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Wilbur Served in the United States Army, 40th Infantry Division, during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He was a lifelong railroad worker having retired from B&O/CSX Railroad after 41 years of service, achieving the number one Seniority position in Cincinnati. Wilbur was an athlete, gymnast and sports enthusiast. He played softball into his 60's. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. To share condolences, visit www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -