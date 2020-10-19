1/1
Wilbur Henry "Bill" Herrmann
Wilbur Henry "Bill" Herrmann

Cold Spring - Wilbur Henry "Bill" Herrmann, August 9, 1935 to October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Wilbur & Marie Herrmann and son, Michael A. Herrmann. Survived by wife, Virginia; son, Gregory (Diane); grandsons, Michael J. and Shooby Herrmann; sister, Connie Schrand; daughter in law, Patti Enzweiler Herrmann. Bill was a teacher and coach at Highlands High School, a Kentucky Colonel, he was inducted into the Highlands High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Northern KY Athletic Hall of Fame. Bill was a long-time member of Christ Church UCC where he taught an adult Sunday school class, he was a former president of the church council and a member of the chancel choir. Bill was a member of Ft. Thomas city council for one term, a member of KEA, NEA and Campbell County Retired Teachers Assn. He spent all of his teaching and coaching career of 30 years at Highlands High School. A public visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ Church United Church of Christ in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be private. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Church UCC 15 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075, or Hospice of the Bluegrass Care Navigators 1733 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington. KY 40504. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
