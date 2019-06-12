|
|
Wilbur Hiram Ingels
Lawrenceburg - Wilbur H, Ingels, 99, of Lawrenceburg, IN, passed away June 8, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife Nada, sons Charles and James. He is survived by his daughter Carole Pierson,(Mark)and his son Paul Ingels.(Fiancee Donna) Daughter in law (Connie (James). Grandchildren. Chip, Steven, Amanda, Rebecca and Christina. Also, survived by several Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday June 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 10:00 am, at the Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019