Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Deaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda June Deaton

Add a Memory
Wilda June Deaton Obituary
Wilda June Deaton

West Harrison, Ind. - Wilda June Deaton (nee Butts), beloved wife of the late John L. Deaton. Devoted mother of Vickie (Greg) Koch and the late Jackie (Jon) Mitts. Loving grandmother of Terry Stonecipher, Rick (Andrea) Schramm, Danielle (Phisith) Van and Eric (Jill) Koch. Great grandmother of Jared Stonecipher, Carson Stonecipher, Addison Stonecipher, Marina Schramm, Natalie Schramm, Leyton Koch, Bodhi Van and Jack Van. Wilda passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation on Tuesday (August 20) from 6-8pm at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. where funeral service will take place on Wednesday (August 21) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Bright, Indiana Fire and EMS. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now