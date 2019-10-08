|
|
Wiley Dinsmore
Cincinnati - Wiley Dinsmore was born to Campbell and Margaret (Wiley) Dinsmore on August 8, 1934. Wiley passed away at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati on October 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was a beloved husband to his first wife, Shelia Coxworth Dinsmore, and his second wife Elizabeth Legg Dinsmore. He was also a loving father to Timothy J. Dinsmore and his wife, Penelope Rowe Dinsmore, as well as his daughter, Rebecca Dinsmore Glover and her husband, Jerry Glover. Wiley also loved his three grandchildren: Nicholas Dinsmore, Amanda Schmidt, and Sloane Strauss. He was blessed with three great grandchildren at the time of his death. He is preceded in death by his parents, both wives, and daughter. He is survived by his son and his wife, a son-in-law and three grandchildren: Nicholas Dinsmore, Amanda Schmidt, and Sloane Glover Strauss. He is also survived by three great grandchildren. He was a graduate of Harvard College in 1956 and before attending law school he spent time in the military where he reached the rank of a first lieutenant in the United States Army. Following his time in the military, he returned to Harvard Law School and graduated top of his class in 1961. He joined the Ohio Bar Association in 1961 and spent the last 20 years of his career at Dinsmore & Shohl until his retirement in 1999. He was heavily involved in the community throughout his career and served on the Fellow American College Probate Counsel, Cincinnati Estate Planning Council, and the Cincinnati Bar Association. Wiley was previously a member at Camargo Country Club, Queen City Club, Ocean Reef Club, St. Andrews Club, and Country Club Florida (Delray Beach) and Wianno Club. At the time of his death he was a member at Cincinnati Country Club. Wiley enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and cooking. When his children were young, they took many trips through the United States and the world. He was always a devoted husband to both of his wives and a loving father to his children. Wiley will be remembered for his dedication to Shelia, Elizabeth, children, and grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave 45232. Services will begin at 10 am. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019