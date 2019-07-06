|
Wilgus York
Ludlow - Wilgus York, 83, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence. He was a Crane Operator at Stacy's Manufacturing Company. Wilgus was a member of First Baptist Church in Ludlow. He coached knothole baseball and softball. Wilgus loved boating, camping, and spending 6 months of the year in Florida with family and friends. He was a family man that cherished spending time with his family. Wilgus will be greatly missed by his wife, Wilma (Noe) York of Ludlow; son, Dwaine (Susan) York of Independence; daughters, Anna Genise (Patrick) Crowley of Ludlow, Mona Glueck of Ludlow; brother, John York of Bromley and Mike Lewis of Walton; 8 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Wilgus was preceded in death by sister, Bobbie Inman. Visitation is on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Services at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cystic Fibrosus Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242 or First Steps Northern Kentucky, 4900 Houston Road, Florence, KY 41042. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019