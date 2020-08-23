Wililam Jeffrey Hughes
Cincinnati - Wm. Jeffrey Hughes, 76, peacefully passed away at home on August 21, 2020 after a long good bye due to Alzheimer's. He was born March 23, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late William Edward and Joan Irene (Poppe) Hughes.
He is survived by his wife, Charmaine (Asbrock) Hughes, his daughters, Pamela (Darold) Johnson, Colleen (John) Vance, Monica (Timothy) Lutz, and Laura Hughes; grandchildren, Rawlen (Ja) Williams, Madelyne and Bridgette McCammon, Elaine, Elizabeth, and Grace Johnson, and Ava and Sophia Lutz; siblings, Stephanie (Roland) Monday, Shane (Linda) Hughes, and Kimberly (Alfred) Guidi; and many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation 9:30AM-11:30AM, Friday August 28th at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 East Kemper Rd. (45249), followed by committal at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to thank the home care team from Council on Aging, Veteran's Administration, and Hospice of Cincinnati
