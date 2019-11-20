|
Will Kops
Crestview HIlls - Will Kops, 92, of Crestview Hills, KY, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II where he travelled throughout North Africa. He was an employee of Procter & Gamble for 34 years specializing in International Economic Research. Will was born in 1926 to Richard & Johanna Kops in Indianapolis, IN. He received his Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Business from Indiana University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Will lettered in varsity baseball for 3 years followed by 3 years of professional baseball as a pitcher in the deep south. He was a devoted fan of Notre Dame football & IU basketball, an avid book reader, and enjoyed a lifelong love of learning. Mr. Kops was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Purdy Kops in 2012. He is survived by his loving daughters, Julie (Bruce) Bohl, Dana (Bill) Gradel and Diane Baker. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Chris (Kelly), Leslie (Chad), Abby (Casey), Meggie and Nate. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10am at St. Mary Cemetery Chapel in Ft. Mitchell, KY with inurnment of ashes to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Notre Dame Academy or St. Elizabeth Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019