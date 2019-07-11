|
Willa Gayle Tait
Mariemont - Willa Gayle (nee Oldenburg), beloved wife of 69 years of Robert P. Tait, loving mother of Leslie (Doug) Doster and Phillip (Cynthia) Tait, devoted grandmother of Phillip Pennington, Curtis Greenwood, Paige Doster-Grimes, Gregory Tait and Allison Tait, dear great-grandmother of Alexis Pennington and Gabrielle and Sam Greenwood. Passed away on Wednesday, July 10th at the age of 90. Her visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 10AM until the time of funeral service, 11AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7190 Euclid Ave. (45243), where Mrs. Tait has been a lifetime member. Her interment will follow at Goshen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or the . Condolences may be shared through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
