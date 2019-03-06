Services
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
9208 Daly Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
9208 Daly Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Silverton - Willa M. Garner, loving wife of the late Oscar C. Garner Jr. passed away on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her beloved daughter Kelly A. Garner and numerous relatives and dear friends. Visitation: Saturday, March 9, 2019; 10:00am until service time at 12:00pm at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 9208 Daly Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Rev. Dr. Michael Posey, Pastor. Interment: Spring Grove Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home; www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
