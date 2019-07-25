|
|
WILLAM CHESTER GARDNER, Sr.
Florence - William C Gardner passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday July 15, 2019 in Union Kentucky. William was born on July 30, 1926 in Newcomerstown, Ohio a son of Harry and Mary (Newell) Gardner. William joined the U.S. Air Force in 1946 and proudly served his country through two wars until he retired after 22+ years of service in 1968. During William's service he met the love of his life Edna Mary White and was married on July 31, 1954 in London, England. Upon his return home William went to the University of Cincinnati where he earned his teaching degree and began a long and successful career as an educator in Cincinnati OH until his retirement. William is survived by his wife of 65 years Edna Mary (White) Gardner of Union Kentucky. His brother Willis (Doris) Gardner of Sugar Creek OH. His children, daughter Kimberly Gardner-Starcher and son-in-law Randy Starcher, son William C Gardner Jr. and daughter-in-law Heidi Gardner as well as son Timothy J. Gardner and daughter-in-law Jennifer Gardner. He is survived further by his grandchildren, Jesse (Melissa) Starcher of Pittsburgh PA, Graham Starcher of Bel Air MD, Daniel (Kristen) Starcher of Havre de Grace MD also Griffin Gardner, Gabrielle Gardner of Florence KY as well as Logan Gardner, Jillian Gardner and Caroline Gardner of Cincinnati OH and his great-grandchildren Ryleigh Starcher and Olivia Starcher of Bel Air MD and Norah Starcher of Havre de Grace MD. William is preceded in death by his Mother and Father Mary and Harry Gardner, sister Harriet, brother Harry and grandson Hunter Gardner. William had a passion for many things in life, the great outdoors, music, golf, and especially his favorite team Chelsea FC which he praised as the greatest team on Earth till his last breath, but nothing could compare to the love he had for his family and his friends. He was a beloved husband, a kind and loving Father, a teacher, a mentor, a friend, an example. If we could all live one day like William lived his life, it would be the greatest day known to mankind. To know him was to love him and he will be dearly missed by all. Memorial services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Florence KY on Monday July 29 2019. Visitation will be at 4:00 pm followed by a service at 5:00 pm. Refreshments will be served following the service. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019