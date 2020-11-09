1/1
Edgewood - Willard R. Foster, 89, of Edgewood, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Charter Senior Living Edgewood, KY. Born December 13, 1930 to the late George and Helen Foster in Campbell County Kentucky. Willard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a salesman with Nielsen Ratings before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Ann (nee Myers) Foster, father, George Foster, mother, Helen (nee Reeves) Foster, sister, Shirley Foster White. Willard is survived by his step son, Fred Brown, sisters, Geanna First and Kathy Sacksteder, 4 grandchildren, 10, great grandchildren, 4 nieces and 3 nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Rd. Florence, KY 41042 or to Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
