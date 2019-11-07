Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard L. Maier

Add a Memory
Willard L. Maier Obituary
Willard L. Maier

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Nancy Maier of 66 years. Loving father of Willard "Bill" Maier, Brian Maier, Bruce (Cheryl) Maier and the late Dan Maier. Cherished grandfather of Willard III, Emrys (Michiyo), Brian Jr., Blake and Brittany (Andrew) Kidd; great-grandfather of Luke, Khloe, Mila and Ingram. Since the age of 16, he has played the saxophone and clarinet. His true love was music and he played until a couple weeks ago. He served in the Marine Corp during WWII and was a proud Veteran. Willard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 1pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of SW Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -