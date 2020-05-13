Willena Louise Schlueter (nee Bourquein)
Springfield Twp. - Willena Schlueter (nee Bourquein). Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Schlueter for 40 years. Devoted mother of Garrett A. Schlueter and Adele L. (Zvi) Zuckerman (nee Schlueter). Cherished grandmother of David, Mira and Shawn Zuckerman. Loving aunt of Frederick (Lindy) Taylor and James Schlueter. Loving great aunt of Katy (Tyler) Davidson (nee Taylor) and Rob Taylor. Adoring great great aunt of Raylan and Caroline Davidson. Dear cousin of Nina (Gerry) Quinlivan (nee Grubbs), Kyle and Kevin Quinlivan and survived by many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Adlove Bourquein (nee Miller). Willena passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Willena grew up in Harrison, Ohio and graduated from Harrison High School in 1952. She began her Bachelor of Science in Music Education Degree at the College of Music of Cincinnati in 1952, majoring in Piano and Pipe Organ. In 1955 the College of Music helped save the Conservatory of Music from bankruptcy. The schools merged to form The College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Willena finished her degrees at The College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) in 1957. She went on to teach public school music in Deer Park & Mt. Healthy for 25 years. She taught private piano lessons for 66 years and was a pipe organist for 56 years (Second Church of Christ Scientist-Clifton and other area churches). She was dedicated to her family and was a very proud "Grandy". Willena loved vacationing in Glen Arbor, MI and Tampa, Florida. She was dearly loved and will be missed and remembered for her patience, talent and gentleness. May her memory be for a blessing. Funeral services will be private. Interment at Glen Haven Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Princeton Music Boosters Scholarship Fund www.princetonschools.net/Page/657 ; First Church of Christ Scientist, 3035 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208; or, K.K. Bene Israel Rockdale Temple www.rockdaletemple.org . Online condolences can be made at http://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com, Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.