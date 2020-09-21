William A. Cornell
Cincinnati - William (Bill) A. Cornell, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2020. Devoted father of Kevin (Jenni) and Jeff (Monica). Loving grandfather to Ben, Stephen, Katie, Sarah, and Matthew. Preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine. Bill will always be remembered for his love of family, quick wit, love of music and his poetry. He was an army veteran of the Korean War. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Thursday, September 24th at 11AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Memorial donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. MRFH.com