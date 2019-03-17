|
|
William A. Rahill
Cincinnati - William A. "Bill" Rahill, 88, of Cincinnati, OH died on Thurs., March 14, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gladys (Gregory); two sons William A. "Tony", Jr., and Gregory Andrew Rahill; Step-brother Norbert Rombach, and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter Angela Susan, son Matthew Jerome, mother Angela (Cianciolo), Grandfather Anthony F. Cianciolo, Step-father Anthony J. Rombach, Step-sister Roslyn Ryan, and father William Rahill. Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a retired Cincinnati Firefighter and also retired from Christ Hospital. Visitation will be Wed., March 20 from 5-8pm at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave 45230 and again on Thurs., March 21 at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11am at St Thomas Moore Church 800 Ohio Pike 45245. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name are suggested to The Cincinnati Fire Museum 315 W. Court St Cincinnati, OH 45202. More info at hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019