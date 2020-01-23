|
|
William Allen Stewart
Florence - October 10, 1948 - January 18, 2020
Born in Kentucky in 1948 and moved to California in 1964 until 2008. At that time, he moved to Florence, Kentucky where he passed January 18, 2020.
Bill was an Army Vietnam Vet that served from 1968 until he was wounded in combat and evacuated to San Francisco Army Medical Center to recuperate. He was a Purple Heart recipient. Following his military service he graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a degree in Management. His professional career was with the Raytheon Company in Los Angeles until his retirement.
Bill's late parents were Ogden and Thelma Stewart. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Jack Stewart and sister, Barbara O'Reilly and four nieces and one nephew.
The graveside service will be conducted Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., he will be laid to rest at the Stewart Family Cemetery in Maytown, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020