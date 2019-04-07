|
William Arthur McDaniel
Union - William Arthur McDaniel, of Union, Kentucky, passed away on April 4, 2019. Art McDaniel was born to Bill and Lee Ann McDaniel on April 17, 1935. Art is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Evna Holton McDaniel, his daughter, Paula Faye McDaniel, his father, Bill McDaniel, his mother, Lee Ann McDaniel Banks, his brothers, James McDaniel and Albert McDaniel, three sisters, Catherine McGraw, Francis Stewart and Angie Lainhart, and his granddaughter, April Elaine Ellis. Art is survived by his children, Bobbie (Dave) Richey of Corinth, Kentucky, Artie McDaniel of Sebring, Florida, Chuck (Fran) McDaniel of Jacksonville, Florida, Cassie (Cliff) Froman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Karen Ellis of Elsmere, Kentucky, and other children. Art has several brothers and sisters, Jean Vance, Steve McDaniel, Wayne McDaniel, Joe McDaniel, Russell McDaniel, Sue Holton, Johnny McDaniel and Lilly Mae Mallicoat. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Art attended church at Beech Grove Holiness Church and Fowler Creek Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12 from 2-4 PM with funeral services following at 4 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Holiness Cemetery, Burlington. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019