William B. Engel
Mt. Healthy - William B. Engel. Beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee (nee Lair) Engel. Dear father of Melissa Raye (Thomas) Smith and Mark W. (Desiree) Engel. Loving grandfather of Nathaniel (Megan Click) Smith. Devoted brother of Marian (the late Art) Coffey, Donna (Carl) Adams, Robert (Juanita) Engel, Norman (Marge) Engel and the late Eugene (Sharon) Engel, Mildred Edmonds and James Engel; brother in law of William (Kathy) Lair, Linda (Mike) Collins, Robert (Mary) Lair and the late Kimberly Lair. Passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Age 85 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Wednesday, November 20 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019