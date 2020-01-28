Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
William Behymer Obituary
William Behymer

Alexandria - William Darrell Behymer, 72, of Alexandria, KY passed away on January 28, 2020. He was the son of Roy and Mary Behymer who preceded him in death. He was the owner of Behymer Drywall Construction. He proudly served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Behymer. He is survived by his wife, Cruz Behymer. Sons; William Behymer Jr. and Mike and Victor Torres. Daughters; Lisa Craig and Brandy William-Menchen. Brother; Terry Behymer. Along with 12 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
