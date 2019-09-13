|
|
William Bernard Black
Bowling Green - William Bernard Black 90 years of age passed away on June 21, 2019 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was Preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his mother and father Marquerite and William John Black, his brother Richard T Black and his wife Sylvia, his sister Claire Maxine Black.
He is survived by his step daughters Pamela( Ed)Underwood, Donna(Joe) Potzick, his brother David Wood Black (Jarlath). 5 Grandchildren,6 Great grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, 8 Nieces, 3 nephews 27 Great nieces and nephews, 17 Great Great nieces and nephews.
Interment at St Joseph Cemetery noon on Saturday 14th of September.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019