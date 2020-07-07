1/1
William Bernard Jansen Iii
William Bernard Jansen III

"Bill" Beloved father of Brandy and Tiffany Jansen, dear grandfather of Kaylee, Emmalina and Eliyana, loving son of Ruth and the late William B. Jansen Jr., husband of 36 years to Michelle "Cookie" Jansen, dear brother of Roger, Jimmy and the late Dennis and James. Uncle of many nieces and nephews, close friend and mentor to Jay. Passed away suddenly Friday, July 3, 2020. Age 60. Bill was an IBEW LU 212 of 41 years. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Thursday, July 9th from 5-8PM. Funeral service will be Friday, July 10th at St. Peter and St.Paul U.C.C. 3001 Queen City Ave. Memorials may be made to the Jansen Granddaughters Scholarship Fund c/o any Fifth Third Bank. Obituary information can be found at www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
St. Peter and St.Paul U.C.C.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
