Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring , OH
View Map
Cold Spring - William G. Bertram, age 90, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Seasons @ Alexandria. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring and former owner of Bertram Auto Sales of Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella R. Bertram (nee Studer) and a brother, Albert Bertram. He is survived by sons, Bill (Roseanne), Dan (Kathy), and Jeff (Nancy) Bertram; daughter, Jayne (Ron) Lickert; brothers, Larry, Paul, Joe, Elmer, and Mike Bertram; sisters, Virginia Jordan, Grace Roble, Kathy Markus, and Mary Bertram; 8 grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Tony, Patrick, Alicia, Danielle, Mackenzie, and Madison, and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will by held at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring on Tuesday, March 26th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Funeral Mass following at 7pm. There will be a reception in Kelly Hall following Mass. Memorials are suggested to: Saint Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019
