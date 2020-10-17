1/1
William Bishop
Stanford - William Edward Bishop, 92, of Stanford, KY, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence. He was a baggage and ticket handler for Greyhound Transportation. William served our country in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper and Rifleman. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Margie Howard Bishop of Stanford; special granddaughter and caregiver, April Bishop; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren with 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by his sons, Jim, Donnie, Lonnie and Elbert Bishop: brothers, Albert, Ervin, Elmer and Melvin Bishop; sisters, Opal Adams and Martha Simpson. Visitation is on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 6:00 PM at Spurlin Funeral Home, 411 W Main St., Stanford, KY 40484. A second visitation is on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
