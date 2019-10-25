Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Park Hills, Ky - William E. "Bill" Blair

Blair, William E. "Bill", 87, of Park Hills, Ky. orginally from Paintsville, Ky., passed away peacefully Thursday, October 24th with his family by his side at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was a US Navy Veteran, An Auto Mechanic Intstructor for the NKY Vocational School, For 35 years. Husband of Priscilla for 67 years, and is survivied by his daughters; Debra Beach of Taylor Mill, Ky., Marsha Welte of Park Hills, 4 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, all of which meant the world to him.Visitation will be Monday, October 28th, from 11:00 - 2:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, 3525 Dixie Hwy. Elsmere, Ky. with a Funeral Service to start at 2:00 Pm, Military Honors will be following the Funeral. Burial Will be at Floral Hills Cemetery, Tayor Mill, Tuesday at 10:00 Am. Memorial to: St. Elizabeth Hospice inhouse.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
