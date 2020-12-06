1/
William "Bill" Bridgeford
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Bridgeford

William "Bill" Edward Bridgeford, age 72, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Bill was born to Wallace and Lora (Ross) Bridgeford on July 29, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Western Hills High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1967-1970. On August 7, 1971, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Pamela "Pam" (Tuck) Bridgeford. Bill dedicated his life to being of service to others and has touched so many lives along the way. During the Vietnam War, his experience as a military police officer inspired him to pursue a career in law enforcement. In 1975, he joined the Wyoming Police Department while obtaining his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. Bill served the community of Wyoming for 25 years until his retirement in 1999. During this time, he also became active in the Hamilton County Police Association Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, where he ultimately ascended to SWAT Field Commander. Anyone who knew Bill knows that music was one of his greatest passions in life. Whether taking his daughters to their first Allman Brothers concert or singing in a band himself, Bill delighted in sharing his love of music with those around him. During his life, he sang with the Most Wanted police band and was a founding member and lead vocalist of Déjà vu. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Pam; his three daughters (and number one fans) Allison (Doug) Phillips, Andrea Daniel and Lauren Bridgeford; three adoring grandchildren Zachary, Megan and Luke Phillips; and cherished siblings Dale Bridgeford, Jim (Connie) Bridgeford and Linda Kleinholz (Keith Powell). He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Lora Bridgeford and brother, Craig (Melody) Bridgeford. Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private service with a celebration of life to follow when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Hills Presbyterian Church, 6233 Werk Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45248.You can honor Bill by doing what he did best- showing your family how much you love them, cranking up your favorite classic rock music and enjoying a glass of your finest bourbon. Cheers to you Bill Bridgeford.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Please accept our sympathy for your loss. Bill will always be remembered at our West High reunions and we have enjoyed quite a few since our 1966 graduation. Sadly, Bill will be greatly missed. Classmate twins Patricia Holtkamp Smith and Mary Holtkamp Barnhorst.
Patricia Holtkamp Smith SMITH
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved