Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brooks

Obituary Condolences

William Brooks Obituary
William Brooks

Melbourne - William H. Brooks, 94, of Melbourne, KY, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence. Bill was former owner & operator of Bill's Auto of Melbourne, KY. He was a US Army Air Corps WWII Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Leeper Brooks. He is survived by his five children, Tom Brooks, Elaine Harman, Jerry Brooks, Victor Brooks and Margie D'Ambrosio; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Services were held at the Convenience of the family at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment with Military was held at the Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.