William Brooks
Melbourne - William H. Brooks, 94, of Melbourne, KY, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his residence. Bill was former owner & operator of Bill's Auto of Melbourne, KY. He was a US Army Air Corps WWII Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Leeper Brooks. He is survived by his five children, Tom Brooks, Elaine Harman, Jerry Brooks, Victor Brooks and Margie D'Ambrosio; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Services were held at the Convenience of the family at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment with Military was held at the Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019