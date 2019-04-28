|
|
William Brownlee
Harrison - Loving husband of Diane S. Brownlee; father of Lisa Carter & Jason (Kathleen Steele) Brownlee; grandfather of Hailee, Hillary (Kyle Kuhlman) Carter; William & Maxwell Brownlee; brother of Jane Young & John (Sharon) Brownlee. He is preceded in death by his parents Irven & Mildred Brownlee. Gathering of Friends will be on Fri., May 3, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH 45030. Memorials may be made to the , C.E.T or the National Park Foundation through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019