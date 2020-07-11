1/1
William C. Biehl Jr.
William C. Biehl, Jr.

Mason - passed away July 8, 2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. (nee DeMartino); devoted father of Barbara (Brendan) Mitchell, Loren Biehl, and William (Julie) Biehl, III; loving grandfather of Rose Marie Biehl, William Biehl IV, Madeline Mitchell. Visitation Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of Service at 1:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are REQUIRED. Memorial donations may be directed to Mason Christian Village Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deena Snedegar
Friend
July 10, 2020
Saying goodbye to a wonderful Uncle isnt easy. We will miss him and his great sense of humor. Rest In Peace Uncle Bill. We loved you and will remember you always.
Janet Springer
Family
