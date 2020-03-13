|
|
William C. (Bill) Dehlinger
Covington, KY - William C. (Bill) Dehlinger, 88, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Taylor Mill, KY, a former Covington Firefighter, a developer and builder who owned and managed many rental properties. Bill grew up at Holy Cross Parish in Latonia, KY, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War stationed in Seoul, Korea in the 21st Troop Carrier Squadron (Kyushu Gypsies). He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Marilyn Jones Dehlinger; children: Jennie (Tom) Nielander, Bill Dehlinger, Karen (Bob) Stewart and Michael (Cindy) Dehlinger and 14 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Taylor Mill, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020