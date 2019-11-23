|
William C. Dosch
Bellevue - William C. Dosch, 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, November 21st at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a proud Army veteran and retired as Superintendent of Bellevue Schools. Bill was a graduate of Bellevue High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Throughout his 43 year career in education, he was honored with membership into the BHS Hall of Distinguished Alumni, the Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors' Hall of Fame, the EKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni, and was voted as president of the EKU National Alumni Association. He was also a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Henry Barnes Lodge, and countless other organizations. In addition to his many honors, his most important contribution and his greatest love was his family, his students, and his community. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet Dosch. Bill is survived by his daughters, Robin Jo (Larry) Shuttleworth & Leigh Ann (Lary) Wehr; 3 grandchildren, William (Anna) & Matthew (Ashley) Shuttleworth and Renner Wehr; brother, George Evans (Alberta) Dosch; brother-in-law, Charles Grant; sister-in-law, Betty Weber and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 26th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. The Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 27th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Newport with the burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Education Foundation, 201 Center Street, Bellevue, KY 41073 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7 Court Pl., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019