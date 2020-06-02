William C. Hensley
WILLIAM C. HENSLEY

Elsmere - William C. Hensley, 85 years of age, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. William was born in Ludlow, Kentucky to the late Rose and Benjamin Hensley. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Hensley and his loving son, James David Hensley. Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Betty J. Hensley; daughters, Eva Callen and Tammy Bush (Kevin); sons, William Hensley (Amy) and Greg Hensley (Krissy); brother, David Hensley (Linda); and sister, Linda Webster (C.W.). William was the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He spent many years working at General Electric before retiring. William enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and being in the great outdoors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

